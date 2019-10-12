CENTRAL, Texas — Terry Sullivan moved into a home managed by Aflab Reatlors in Oct. of 2017. He said the problems started immediately.

On Oct. 10 he reported issues with their stove, cracked caulking, and a variety of smaller issues. He said the biggest was the mold in the bathroom a year later.

"A year later two tiles fell out and we noticed their was mold," Sullivan said. "But when we first moved in we told them there was possible mold."

Sullivan told 6 News he was still dealing with mold issues at the end of 2019. Another ex-tenant, Bradley Hazelwood, also reported issues with mold.

6 News contacted Aflab Realtors Owner Levi A Bipialaka to hear his side of the story on Monday, about why the Sullivan family had to deal with the issue for so long. His story was very different.

Bipialaka first told 6 News there were no complaints when the Sullivan family moved in.

"He moved in Oct, 2, 2017, before I even bought the property, and according to his signature everything was fine," Bipialaka said. "He did not complain their was anything (wrong) when he moved into the property."

When Sullivan made his complaints, however, he filled out a work order, kept a copy, and shared it with 6 News. When Bipialaka saw the document, he couldn't find his copy of the record.

Bipialaka then said the only work request documents he could find were turned in Nov. 23, 2019 or after.

Terry Sullivan said tiles started falling out in the bathroom in early 2018, so 6 News Reporter Andrew Moore asked Bipialaka if he had not done any work in the home until month ago.

The landlord checked his records and suddenly found a 2018 record of paying someone to work on a molded area of the bathroom, despite not having a work order for that either.

An drew Moore then asked why the tenants were still dealing with mold.

"He has put in, and we sent somebody. But he said the person we are sending was not qualified the maintenance guy. We need to hire somebody who specializes in mold to do that," Bipialaka said.

Sullivan said the person they last sent to do the job wasn't allowed to fix the issue anyway.

"He said it was mold but he could only do what the property manager allows him to do," Sullivan said. "Seal it up."

When Sullivan continued to ask for the mold to be removed, Bipialaka responded by cancelling his month to month lease.

"Whatever we are doing, he is not satisfied," Bipialaka said.

Sullivan is not looking into a possible retaliation lawsuit.

