COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time in nearly three months, Texas A&M student athletes are back at their facilities after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to all sports around the nation.

"I think they're eager to do it and wanting to do it but I think it gets them back to normality," Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Southeastern Conference announced that voluntary in-person athletic activities may resume on league campuses at the discretion of each university. NCAA regulations will permit only strength and conditioning personnel to supervise voluntary on campus athletic activities in football and men's and women's basketball through the month of June.

Despite not being able to coach at this very moment, Fisher said that being around his players is an exciting time right now.

"It really is," Fisher said. "I mean just to see the guys and you miss them. How much you care for them you see them on zoom calls and calls but just getting back around again and normality for us as coaches. I mean we are getting back in the groove."

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said using the facilities might be a small step, but in hindsight, it's a really big step moving forward.

"We always believed that they were safer here, that we could really protect them to the best of our ability," Bjork said. "We've tested our student athletes. They've all been prepped and ready to go and seeing our student athletes and seeing that kind of gleam in their eye, they're here to compete and this is a step in the process."

Expectations are always high in College Station and this year is no different. With a lot of experience back, including quarterback Kellen Mond and the sixth best recruiting class in the nation, A&M knows they need to get ahead of the curve with the number of practices they missed due to COVID-19.

"I think the number one thing is finding our identity and trying to figure out what new guys and even experienced guys, find out their role and figure out how we can execute to the best of our ability this year," Mond said. "We have a lot of talent and we got to figure out how to plug those puzzle pieces in."

