Texas lawmakers respond to President Trump's remarks, violence at U.S. Capitol

This is what local lawmakers have to say after protestors broke into the The U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas lawmakers recounted their experience on Capitol Hill a day after protestors breached the state capitol building, which led to representatives and senators fleeing the building and security forces trying to push back the crowds.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Pete Sessions both described the experience to reporters Thursday. Former U.S. Representative Bill Flores also shared his thoughts.

"We were on the Senate floor. All one hundred senators were seated at our desk, Vice President Pence was presiding, Senator James Langford, a Republican from Oklahoma was speaking, and as he is speaking we saw the secret service rush in and escort the Vice President out of the room," Cruz said. "More law enforcement came in and capital police came in and they barricaded the door."

Cruz said the senators had no idea what was going on as police barricaded senators in the chamber. The senators were then moved to another secure location.

A mob of people then broke into the chamber. Cruz said law enforcement later bravely secured the capitol and allowed congress to return that night. He had a strong word for the individuals that broke in and damaged the building.

"We saw a terrorist attack on the unites states Capitol. It was despicable. It was an assault on the citadel on democracy. Every one of those violent criminals that attacked the capitol, they should be fully prosecuted and spend a long, long time in jail," Cruz said.

Cruz said in an interview with CBS19 Reporter David Lippman that he and 11 other senators were calling for an election commission to hear claims of voter fraud. Cruz said he did not believe their actions to halt the confirmation of electoral votes contributed to inciting violence.

"What I was doing, and the other senators were doing, is what we were elected to do. Debating matters of great import in the chamber of the United States Senate," Cruz said.

U.S. Representative Pete Sessions also spoke to reporters about the mob's destruction.

"I don't think there was fear for my safety, but there was fear for the police officers they were the object of this," Sessions said.

Neither Sessions nor Cruz appreciated President Trump's remarks before the march to the capitol building. Still, they did not believe it was grounds for any action against the president.

"I think the president needs to be very careful with his language any time you are dealing with ten thousand people. If you were to look at what happened, it could have, should have, been handled differently." Sessions said. "I can also say the capital was unprepared for ten thousand people."

Sessions didn't believe action against the president was needed.

"The president will be the former president of 10 or 12 days," Sessions said.

Former U.S. Representative Bill Flores also shared his thoughts on the violence.

"I thought yesterday was a dark day for our country. I've always believed that we are led by laws and principles, not by mobs. This violence should have never happened," Flores said.

While Flores didn't think it would be worth impeaching President Trump at this time, he said there are several actions the president could take right now to improve the situation.

"The first thing the president should do is condemn the violence and apologize for his comments yesterday that may have contributed to the invasion of the capitol. The second thing that he needs to do is pledge to the American people that this is going to track down and prosecute the small number of people that used violence yesterday to try and change the outcome of the election. The third thing he needs to do is pledge that his administration will participate in a peaceful transfer of power. The fourth thing that he needs to do is fire his chief of staff Mark Meadows and anybody else that provided bad advice to him," he said.

Flores said Trump should fight election results through the separate state legislatures and through the legal system. If unsuccessful, Flores said he needs to concede quickly and allow Biden to take over.