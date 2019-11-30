KILLEEN, Texas —

One local preacher said two bibles were taken from him Thursday. The day that is supposed to be filled with gratefulness, Thanksgiving Day.

Killeen Preacher, John Metcalf was busy preparing at work and his family was unloading their van, when the bibles were stolen. Metcalf said his family was moving things to the car and greeting family inside when someone went through their van.

“I had sermons and prayer notes and stuff in there and they were strewn in the yard and the kids thought it was odd that they were out there and began to pick them up. They realized the bibles were gone,” Metcalf said.

The suspect passed over a scooter and guitar, but took the bibles.

“My bible, I got when I was ordained about 22 years ago and I’ve used it as my study bible and my bible that I preach out,” Metcalf said. “It was really odd and it still puzzles me that only the bibles were taken.”

Metcalf said the bibles are very important to him. A family member said that if whoever took the bibles would like to return them, to drop them off at Maranatha Baptist Church in Killeen.

