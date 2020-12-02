TEMPLE, Texas — Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, so if you’re still looking for gift ideas or fun activities for your kids, you’re in luck.

6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin and 2019 U.S. Army Military Spouse of the Year, Maria Reed, show you two no-sew crafts perfect for last-minute V-day gifts.

Valentine’s Day is on February 14th and these two DIY crafts are perfect for last-minute gifts or décor.

1.) Fabric Hearts:

Maria Reed, the 2019 U.S. Army Military Spouse of the Year said all you need for this cute craft is paper for a template, pinking shears, fabric, filler, lavender or your favorite scent, and hot glue.

Start by making your template. Then cut your fabric to match the template, using the pinking shears so there’s no fraying. Reed used fabric from her husband’s old military uniform to make this craft more personal. Use hot-glue to glue the edges of the hearts together, leaving a two-to-three inch space on one side for filler. After the glue dries, stuff your heart with filler and add in some of the lavender to make it smell great. Finally, you can spray on your favorite scent. Reed said she used her husband’s cologne on her fabric heart, so remind her children of him when he was deployed.

If you’d like more information on the fabric heart tutorial, check out Reed’s blog, Moving with the Military.

https://www.movingwiththemilitary.tv/blog/no-sew-heart-sachet

2.) Love Garland

For this craft, you’ll need felt, fabric, paper to make a template, scissors, ribbon, and hot glue.

Start by making your templates. Reed cut three different sized heart templates. Then, she made her hearts out of felt and fabric from her husband’s old Army uniform. Next, hot glue the hearts together on top of each other. Then, glue the heart to the ribbon. Finally, flip the heart over and glue on an additional felt square to help attach the heart more firmly.

Hang the garland over a mantel or door for a DIY Valentine’s Day décor.

