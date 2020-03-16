Monday will begin an extended spring break at schools across Texas, leaving many to find ways to occupy their children unexpectedly.
And, for families who rely on school meals, how to provide food.
We've compiled a list of available meal programs and public library closures to aid in the process.
Public Libraries
- Waco - closed through March 29th
- Killeen - open
- Belton - open
- Temple - open
School meal programs
La Vega ISD - Drive-Thru at all campuses
- Breakfast: 6:30-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Waco ISD - Curbside - Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Bledsoe Miller Community Center (300 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.)
- Calvary Baptist Church (1001 N. 18th A St.)
- Doris Miller Family YMCA (1020 Elm St.)
- Estella Maxey Place (1809 J.J. Flewellen)
- Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Ave.)
- Kate Ross Housing Authority (937 S. 11th St.)
- Lake Shore Baptist Church (5801 Bishop Dr.)
- Meadowbrook Baptist Church (1207 N. Old Robinson Rd.)
- Park Lake Drive Baptist Church (3701 N. 27th St.)
- South Terrace Community Center (2615 S. 12th St.)
- St. Louis Catholic Church (2001 N. 25th St.)
- Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Dr.)
Midway ISD - Curbside - Breakfast 8-9 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-Noon
- Castleman Creek Elementary
- Hewitt Elementary
- Speegleville Elementary
Temple ISD - Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Jefferson Elementary
- Western Hills Elementary
- Scott Elementary
- Meridith-Dunbar Elementary
- Thornton Elementary
Belton ISD - Grab & Go - Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Miller Heights Elementary
- Southwest Elementary
- Pirtle Elementary
Killeen ISD - Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Cedar Valley Elementary
- Hay Branch Elementary
- Harker Heights Elementary
- Manor Middle School
- Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary
- Peebles Elementary
- Pershing Park Elementary
- Rancier Middle School
- Reeces Creek Elementary
- Shoemaker High School Fieldhouse
- West Ward Elementary
- Willow Springs Elementary
Baylor University has compiled a comprehensive, statewide list of school closures and meals provided by school district. Click here for the list.
More resources for the extended break:
Coronavirus live blog: Vaccine trial starts Monday; CDC recommends no events with 50 or more
Schools, colleges, after-care, churches and businesses: What's closed and what's open in wake of coronavirus outbreak
Waco ISD offers free curbside meals for students
Woodway man in self-quarantine after indirect exposure to COVID-19
Closings due to coronavirus precaution lead to national, local blood shortages