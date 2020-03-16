Monday will begin an extended spring break at schools across Texas, leaving many to find ways to occupy their children unexpectedly.

And, for families who rely on school meals, how to provide food.

We've compiled a list of available meal programs and public library closures to aid in the process.

Public Libraries

Waco - closed through March 29th

Killeen - open

Belton - open

Temple - open

School meal programs

La Vega ISD - Drive-Thru at all campuses

Breakfast: 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Waco ISD - Curbside - Breakfast 8-9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bledsoe Miller Community Center (300 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.)

Calvary Baptist Church (1001 N. 18th A St.)

Doris Miller Family YMCA (1020 Elm St.)

Estella Maxey Place (1809 J.J. Flewellen)

Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Ave.)

Kate Ross Housing Authority (937 S. 11th St.)

Lake Shore Baptist Church (5801 Bishop Dr.)

Meadowbrook Baptist Church (1207 N. Old Robinson Rd.)

Park Lake Drive Baptist Church (3701 N. 27th St.)

South Terrace Community Center (2615 S. 12th St.)

St. Louis Catholic Church (2001 N. 25th St.)

Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Dr.)

Midway ISD - Curbside - Breakfast 8-9 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-Noon

Castleman Creek Elementary

Hewitt Elementary

Speegleville Elementary

Temple ISD - Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary

Western Hills Elementary

Scott Elementary

Meridith-Dunbar Elementary

Thornton Elementary

Belton ISD - Grab & Go - Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Miller Heights Elementary

Southwest Elementary

Pirtle Elementary

Killeen ISD - Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cedar Valley Elementary

Hay Branch Elementary

Harker Heights Elementary

Manor Middle School

Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary

Peebles Elementary

Pershing Park Elementary

Rancier Middle School

Reeces Creek Elementary

Shoemaker High School Fieldhouse

West Ward Elementary

Willow Springs Elementary

Baylor University has compiled a comprehensive, statewide list of school closures and meals provided by school district. Click here for the list.

