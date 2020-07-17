As Spc. Vanessa Guillen is remembered, a number of events are being held in her honor today

Protests and a private memorial happening today in Central Texas

FORT HOOD, Texas — It has been a very long and emotional 86 days since Spc. Vanessa Guillen went missing at Fort Hood on April 22, her remains found on June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

As her family continues the loud and emotional cry for justice in the death of their beloved daughter and soldier, multiple events are planned today in her memory as a community fights to remember a young woman brutally lost at the hands of violence.

Private Memorial

This morning at 10 a.m., Spc. Guillen will be remembered in a private memorial service that's being held on Post. The service, which is closed to the media and the public. The Guillen family, along with their legal counsel, is expected to speak afterwards.

Protests and Rosary

The Central Texas community continues to rally and protest for justice and change in the wake of Spc. Guillen's disappearance and death. A protest this morning on called 'Justice for All Soldiers' is being held all day long beginning at 9 a.m., in hopes of bringing to light Fort Hood's treatment of missing Soldier's at Fort Hood and how they are quickly labeled AWOL instead of knowing the circumstances behind their disappearance. If you plan to attend, you are asked to wear a mask at all times and no violence or destruction of property is allowed, including the blocking of public streets.

LULAC will be back in Killeen near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue as they continue to protest the death of Spc. Guillen and Fort Hood's handling of her disappearance from the beginning. AnaLusia Tapia, a District Director for LULAC, said their voices need to be heard to ensure lawmakers in Washington, D.C. begin to support the #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill.

LULAC said they will also be holding a recitation of the Rosary Prayer in honor of Spc. Guillen at 7 p.m. in the same location. The public is also invited to attend.

6 News will have full and complete coverage throughout the day on all of our social media platforms and at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. tonight.