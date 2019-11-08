TEMPLE, Texas — As Central Texas heats up in the dog days of summer, so too do the fire dangers. Dry vegetation and the lack of rain in the area prompting McLennan County to issue a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service website.

Nearly 40-percent of all the counties in the State of Texas are under a burn ban, including McLennan, Lampasas, Burnet, Williamson counties.

"A lot of other things that we don't actually think about also start fires," said Kari Hines, with the Texas A&M Fire Service, "So, driving machinery, or driving vehicles over really dry grass, can produce enough heat to start a fire."

Hines also said chains dragging, or tires not properly inflated could cause a fire if the rim hits the pavement, creating a spark. Mowing your grass or allowing your car to idle in long dry grass could also cause a natural cover fire.

She said debris burning still is the number one cause of human-started fires in Texas.

Brush fires can get out of hand very quickly and Hines wants people to remember that the best way to fight against a fast moving fire, whether it's human or nature caused, is to create a defensible space around your property and maintain that space at all times throughout the year.

"Creating what we call defensible space, making a safe area around your home for either fire fighters there so they can defend it," Hines said, "or if there aren't fire fighters there, a home may survive by itself."