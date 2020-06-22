Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest reinstate no visitor policy

In an effort to protect patients, physicians, staff and the community, Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest have reinstated a no visitor policy

AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to protect patients, physicians, staff and the community, Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest have reinstated a no visitor policy.

Because the pandemic is an evolving situation, Public Relations Manager of Ascension Texas Danielle Hall said their healthcare system continues to monitor COVID-19 in the community and related hospitalizations.

"We are adapting to the needs of our patients and to the healthcare demands of our community," Hall said.

Exceptions will be made for laboring and post-partum patients, patients with disabilities or impairments or who are elderly, patients in the neonatal ICU and pediatric units, patients who require surgery or other medical procedures, and patients who require end-of-life care, according to Hall.

One caregiver may accompany these patients. The visitor must pass the previously established health-screening criteria when they enter into the facility and must wear a mask while inside.

"While we understand the importance of having the support of loved ones during a hospital visit or stay, we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our patients and caregivers during this unprecedented pandemic," Hall said. "We encourage support persons to use alternate methods of communication to stay in contact with loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats or texting."

As the pandemic evolves, Hall said Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest will continue to modify the response protocols as the needs within the community change.