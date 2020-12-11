Ascension Providence honors veterans with Wreath Laying Ceremony

The small ceremony took place outside in the Ascension Providence Veteran’s Memorial & Healing Garden.

WACO, Texas — Ascension Providence honored patients, associates and members of the community who are veterans in a special Veteran’s Day Wreath Laying Ceremony Wednesday.

The small ceremony took place outside in the Ascension Providence Veteran’s Memorial & Healing Garden. It featured keynote speakers Senator Brian Birdwell, Ascension Providence President Philip Patterson and retired Master Sergeant Henry Gonzales.

Henry Gonzales spoke about his family’s experience with the “Honor the Red, White, & Blue” Veteran’s Recognition Program, which launched in 2019 at Ascension Providence. Henry’s uncle, Manuel Sustaita, passed away at Ascension Providence in May 2020.

A former marine, Manuel served as the co-founder and president of the Waco Citizens for a Vietnam Veterans Memorial when he passed away at 72. Ascension Providence’s Final Salute and Honor Walk, including 15 seconds of “Taps” played overhead, a stars and stripes drape and Honor Guard escort honored Manuel following his death. Henry and his family said they were pleased with the ceremony to honor their uncle.

The “Honor the Red, White, & Blue” Veteran’s Recognition Program recognizes and honors patients who are veterans. For patients who wish to be identified as veterans, the program includes a red, white and blue flag motif wristband, magnetic American flag attached to the patient’s door frame, American flag sticker placed on the veteran’s medical chart and Final Salute and Honor Walk to honor fallen veterans. Since the launch of the program one year ago, Ascension Providence has served over 800 patients who are veterans.

The Veteran’s Memorial & Healing Garden pays tribute to the great sacrifices veterans have made. The garden includes two custom granite benches placed in the shade alongside red, white and blue flowers and a “Walkway of Honor” that Veterans can use to enter the hospital. It also features military flags, emblems of the five branches of the military and the Presidential Seal etched and painted in the sidewalk. Additionally, special “Veterans Only” parking spaces are available to Veterans and their loved ones.