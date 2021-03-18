Ascension Providence, Mission Waco team up to vaccinate city's vulnerable population

The partnership has resulted in 210 COVID-19 vaccinations so far, according to the healthcare provider.

WACO, Texas — Ascension Providence and Mission Waco are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Waco's underserved community.

The partnership has already resulted in 210 vaccinations of Mission Waco frontline workers and clients, according to a release from Ascension Providence. Mission Waco serves individuals and families experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Through the joint effort, Mission Waco identifies clients eligible for the vaccine, provides transportation to the Ascension Providence vaccination clinic, and shares information about the vaccine itself, according to the release.