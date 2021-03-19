Ascension Providence, Mission Waco provide vaccines for underserved community

Ascension Providence has provided 210 Mission Waco clients and staff with the COVID-19 vaccine.

WACO, Texas — Ascension Providence and Mission Waco have teamed up to provide vaccines to frontline workers and the underserved community.

Since COVID-19 vaccines first became available, doctors at Ascension Providence worked hard to provide vaccines for all Central Texans. That is why it was so important for them to collaborate with Mission Waco to get their clients vaccinated.

Mission Waco serves individuals and families who are experiencing poverty and homelessness, which can sometimes make it difficult for them to access the vaccine.

"We needed to do more to meet this community where it is, as it is, to erase some of those barriers down, and for that reason, we called Mission Waco to see if we could work together and they could help us," Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Medical Group Waco Dr. Richard Haskett said.

Mission Waco found people who were eligible for the vaccine and provided them with transportation to the Ascension Providence vaccination clinic to get the shot, as well as education about the importance of the vaccine.

"I think the ones who did get vaccinated shared their affirmation about the vaccine and how they were glad to have received the vaccine,” Associate Executive Director at Mission Waco World Inc. Carlton Willis said. “That trickle effect happened and after that, more and more people started signing up. I think we are now five weeks into getting people vaccinated."

Ascension Providence has provided 210 Mission Waco clients and staff the COVID-19 vaccine.

But becasue there are some who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, doctors have shared this message.

"I would just ask you to keep an open mind and an open heart,” Haskett said. "As more and more of your friends and family get vaccinated try to learn and regain your trust in this system that has done marvelous things against this disease."

According to Ascension Providence, vaccinations for vulnerable populations is a critical step in stopping the spread of the virus.