BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County is improving a local road to prepare for a new asphalt plant located at 4267 Dairy Road in Bell County. According to local residents, they did not tell the local community.

Kennith Harlan said the only reason he knew is because he asked a local road construction crew.

"I was just driving down the road, I saw the equipment, stopped by some of the crews. I asked them what they were doing," Harlan said. "They told me they were moving the road over 60 feet...there was an asphalt plant being constructed."

Harlan later looked up the property on the Bell County CAD and confirmed the land was owned by Asphalt Incorporated LLC. It was a major concern for Harlan for multiple reasons.

"They are going to put it right next to a housing development and I was more worried about the air quality, peoples property values going down," Harlan said.

6 News spoke with Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today and confirmed a permanent hot mix asphalt plant would be constructed at the site.

6 News also found out Bell County does not zone property or require building permits.

Schumann told 6 News the project was never before commissioners court and they had no power to stop the construction. Bell County is building road improvements for the project, but Bell County Engineer Bryan Neaves told 6 News the county was only doing so to protect local roads before large trucks arrived in the area.

Neaves said they were not required to make the improvements but, "If they left it the way it was, it would tear up the road and the county couldn't repair it satisfactorily."

While the county claimed to have no control over the construction, Asphalt Incorporated was required by state law to get a permit regarding air quality.

TCEQ spokeswoman Marty Otero was able to provide details about that permit Tuesday in just a few hours.

"Asphalt Inc., LLC applied to register a permanent hot mix asphalt plant under the Hot Mix Asphalt Plant Air Quality Standard Permit at the east side of Dairy Road approximately 0.25 mile north of the intersection of Adams Ave. A technical review of the application (registration no. 158786) was completed and determined that all applicable requirements had been met. The application was issued on Nov. 17, 2019," Otero wrote in an email.

6 News will work to get additional information about what this means for air quality in the area.

