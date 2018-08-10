WACO, Texas — At least one person had to be rescued Monday after a crash in Waco.

According to the Waco Fire Department, the wreck was reported just after 1 p.m. on I-35 southbound near East Waco Dr.

The Waco and Bellmead Fire Departments worked to free the trapped victim.

VEHICLE RESCUE - N. I -35 near E. Waco Drive (southbound ). Waco & Bellmead units working accident with entrapment. Use caution in area please. pic.twitter.com/6sD5D79Ouj — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) October 8, 2018

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews work to clean up the wreckage.

