VIDEO: At least 10 gunshots heard in store surveillance video during Killeen Mall shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — At least 10 gunshots can be heard ringing through the Killeen Mall Tuesday night in a newly obtained store surveillance video.

Ben Solis, owner of Pro Image, sent the video to 6 News. In the video, you can hear the gunshots, followed by customers running and screaming.

Solis said he wasn't at the store during the time of the shooting, but that his employee acted fast and closed the store's gates.

6 News reached out to the employee who did not want to comment at this time.

Watch the store surveillance video below.

**WARNING: Some may find it disturbing.***

The Killeen Police Department said it got a call about an active shooter around 7:17 p.m. When police arrived, they learned one male was shot multiple times. That victim was flown to the hospital and was in stable condition, Police Chief Charles Kimble said during a news conference.

Kimble added that police were still searching for the suspect. Photos of the suspected shooter were released, which you can find below.