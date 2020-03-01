TEMPLE, Texas — At least 200 Temple homes are without water after a third-party contractor hit a water line. The City of Temple posted on Facebook about the outage.

"City utility crews are currently assessing the damages and determining the needed repairs," the post said.

The outage impacts the Wyndam Hill and Alta Vista subdivisions off 5th St. and FM 93 area.

According to the city, residents should be prepared for an extend outage lasting until late Friday night, possibly longer.

