WACO, Texas —

A shooting happened in Waco in the area of 19th and Trice around 8:45 p.m., according to the Waco Police Department.

One person is dead and three are injured. Police found the male who died in a home around 10 p.m.

One male victim was found when officers arrived on scene. Another male victim was found down the street. Both were taken to the hospital.

A third male victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Waco PD does not know the condition of the three injured.

According to Waco Police, they are not sure if they are all suspects, if only some are suspects or if all four are victims. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is the fifth time there has been a shooting or shots fired in Waco this week alone.

