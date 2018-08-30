KILLEEN, Texas — At least one person was injured in a shooting Thursday in Killeen, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of Fort Hood Street and Elms.

Photo: Jasmin Caldwell

The details of the shooting were not immediately released.

The injured person was taken Baylor Scott and White Hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

KCEN6 reporter Jasmin Caldwell said a black SUV appeared to have collided with a police cruiser in the area. It is unclear if the crash is related to the shooting.

The southbound lanes of Elm were road in the area was closed as police investigated.

