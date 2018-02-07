At Matt Stephens Family Farm in Temple they are all about farm education, fun and fitness, to help you lead a full and healthy lifestyle.

Matt and the family open up their farm to the public to help people better understand not just the day-to-day running of a farm, but also how the ecology of the natural surroundings work symbiotically.

"On a farm every living thing has a place," said life-long farmer Matt Stephens. "We help people understand how the living organisms work together. We do that through showing them so they can see with their own eyes just how things coexist. We also have a great obstacle course set up so people can come out and enjoy the outdoors while getting fit."

On the 4th of July the farm will be open from 11am - 4pm with hay rides, horse rides, the obstacle course and a playground.

The farm is always adding to its list of things-to-do and follows the seasons to show people the changes on farm life.

