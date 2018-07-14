On top of the Magnolia Market tourist attraction, Waco is about to get a lot busier this weekend as athletes from all over the country are about to embark upon a fierce competition.

The tenth annual TriWaco triathlon is Sunday. The race will bring a lot of traffic and business to an already busy downtown area.

Bicycle World in Waco say they have everything a triathlete may need.

"Especially for those people coming into town,” said Bicycle World Store Director Chad Baker. “Like those last minute items they need to do the event before Sunday."

Bicycle world recently opened their new location on University Parks Drive.

"It's going to be a very busy weekend for us,” said Baker. “We'll be bringing out a lot of triathlon bikes, road bikes, and setting them up out in the parking lot, and having sales going on."

The race starts with a 1500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River followed by a mostly flat and fast 40K bike ride on country roads north and west of Waco. The race finishes out with a hilly 10-kilometer run along the Brazos River that leads to the oldest suspension bridge in Texas. The Sprint distance event includes a 400-meter swim in the Brazos River, a 20K bike ride along the same country roads and a 3.5-mile run finishing on the suspension bridge.

"Triathletes come in from all over the nation. We even have people coming to us from Mexico and that’s really cool,” said Amanda Haywood, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Director of Sports and Special Events.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event and says the city's popularity keeps athletes coming back.

"They love the course, love Cameron Park, and love the atmosphere that is here,” said Haywood. Waco has just grown. We are attracting more tourist and more people are moving here.”

The Waco Visitors Bureau says hotels are all booked. There are over 900 athletes registered for the triathlon.

TriWaco is a family-friendly event! There will be a Kid Zone set up from 7:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday, with bounce houses set up and provide materials to make signs to encourage the athletes.

Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce say they are also in need of a few more volunteers.

