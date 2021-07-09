Attention Drivers | Paving along I-35 in Waco begins next week, multiple closures expected

Crews will close eastbound 5th St. where it crosses under I-35 on July 11 at 7 p.m. They plan to reopen the roadway July 14 in the afternoon

WACO, Texas — Central Texans are being asked to pack their patience even more beginning Sunday night as paving work is planned in several areas along I-35 in Waco.

According to a press release from TxDOT, crews will close eastbound 5th St. where it crosses under I-35 on Sunday, July 11 at 7 p.m. and plan to reopen the roadway Wednesday, July 14 in the afternoon.

Jake Smith with TxDOT said to get around the closure, drivers will be directed to the southbound I-35 Frontage Road where they can turn around on 18th Street.

"Crews also plan to close the northbound I-35 exit for 5th/4th Streets/University Parks Drive (Exit 335A) and the northbound I-35 frontage road from 17th St. to 4th St. on Monday, July 12 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.," Smith told 6 News in a release.

Traffic will be directed to the northbound I-35 entrance ramp just north of 17th St. If you need to get to any businesses along that route, Smith said drivers will have access to those places from 17th St. to 8th St.

Smith said the closure of northbound I-35 frontage road from 4th St. to University Parks Dr. is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 13 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for more paving work. Drivers will be diverted to Dutton Ave. and eastbound University Parks Dr. during that time.