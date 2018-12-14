WACO, Texas — Jacob Anderson's attorneys released a statement late Friday about the controversial case that has the nation buzzing.

Anderson is the former Baylor fraternity president who took a plea deal, leading to no jail time, after he was initially charged with rape for an incident at a 2016 fraternity event.

RELATED: Former Baylor frat president plea deal: Jacob Anderson serves no jail time in sex assault case

RELATED: $1 million lawsuit against ex-Baylor frat president adds more names

The attorneys, Mark Daniel and Tim Moore, say Anderson's accuser was seen "kissing passionately, groping and grinding in the middle of the party," with Anderson during a Feb. 2016 fraternity social event with more than 300 students present.

The statement also says that the accuser's friends described her as "calm and controlled" and suggested that her behavior with Anderson was consensual.

RELATED: Legal expert: Why Jacob Anderson didn't go to trial

RELATED: UT Dallas says Jacob Anderson will no longer be allowed on campus

The attorneys say the woman failed to report to police and medical personnel that she was "choked" and "left for dead" on the night of the incident.

There was no DNA evidence linking Anderson to the incident, the statement says.

"The recent criticism of Judge Strother and the Assistant District Attorney, Ms. LaBorde is complete unfounded based on the facts and the truth," Anderson's attorneys said.

Read the full statement here:

Anderson's attorneys statement by KCEN Channel 6 on Scribd

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now on Android or iPhone!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN