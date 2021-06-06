Attorneys to host educational meetings in Temple for those impacted by rails-to-trails program

The meetings are geared toward landowners adjacent to a former railroad line expected to be converted to a hiking trail under the rails-to-trails programs.

TEMPLE, Texas — Attorneys from the law firm Lewis Rice will host two three educational meeting to discuss potential compensation claims of landowners between Temple and Belton on June 15.

The meetings will be for those who own property adjacent to a former railroad line expected to be converted to a hiking trail under the rails-to-trails program. The firm said landowners may be eligible for compensation from the federal government for taking their land.

At the informational meetings, the attorneys, who have helped other landowners across the country obtain compensation for similar takings of property, will explain why and how a claim can be made against the federal government, timing, how landowners will be represented in pursuing their takings claims and how compensation will be determined, the firm said in a release. They will also be available to answer questions. The meetings are free and open to the public.