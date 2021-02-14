Austin airport cancels all Monday flights due to winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has canceled all flights Monday due to ice and snow in the Austin area. AUS said its teams remain on-site, mitigating the impacts of the winter storm.
AUS also said Monday that the City of Austin's website outage is impacting the airport's website. The airport will continue to provide updates on operations via its Twitter account.
All travelers who have a flight in the coming days are encouraged to contact their airlines directly for the latest information before traveling to the airport.
By Sunday afternoon, the winter storm had already forced more than 100 flight cancellations at AUS. On Sunday, AUS told KVUE that it was experiencing significant impacts, including a large volume of flight cancellations, due to the weather.
At the time, the airport was advising passengers with flights within the next two days to confirm their flight's status with their airline before heading to the airport. If a flight is confirmed, AUS said passengers are urged to travel safely to the airport, including to drive with extreme caution and to walk carefully on surfaces leading to their terminal.
Fliers are asked to check DriveTexas.org to help plan their trips to the airport.
As of 3:30 p.m Sunday, United Airlines had canceled all flights in and out of AUS through Monday at 2:30 p.m. American Airlines had canceled two-thirds of its departures, and Southwest had canceled 17 departures and will cancel all Monday morning flights until around noon.