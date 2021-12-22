What to know before you fly or drive for the holidays from Austin

More than 100,000 people have flown out since the holiday travel period began on Dec. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday travel period is in full force at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) despite rising coronavirus cases in Austin and across the country.

The airport declared a peak travel period from Dec. 17 through Jan. 4 and warned travelers to expect a busier-than-normal terminal. Early morning flyers have seen crowds and longer TSA checkpoint wait times at Austin's airport throughout the week.

If you're flying or driving in Austin for the holidays, we broke down what you need to know.

What to know if you're flying out of Austin's airport

More than 100,000 people have flown out of AUS since Friday, according to data provided by the airport. AAA forecasts that 334,000 Texans will fly for the holidays between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, an increase of 177% over 2020. TSA expects to screen up to 31 million flyers nationwide during the holidays.

Austin's airport recommends arriving at least two hours before your flight, but earlier than that if you're checking bags. They're asking travelers to give themselves extra time for the airline counter lines. If you're not checking your bag, you can skip the airline ticket counters altogether by downloading your mobile boarding pass on your airline's app or by using a self-service kiosk at the airport.

“What I advise family, friends who are traveling over the holidays is obviously it would be really helpful if they were fully vaccinated and boosted. That I think is the most important thing. The second most important thing is wearing a good mask, wearing a high-quality mask because airports, other places don't have such great ventilation, and you want to make sure you keep yourself safe,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown’s School of Public Health, said on Good Morning America.

ABC News reported that the N95 mask is most effective when traveling. A KN95 or KF94 mask was almost as strong and surgical masks have been found to be effective on airplanes. For those who wear cloth masks, ABC reported it’s recommended that it have multiple layers of fabric.

A federal mask mandate for public transportation users is in effect through March 18.

Remember, do not bring your gun to the airport if you don't need to. If you do need to bring your gun, it is illegal to put it in a carry-on. The Austin airport broke a record for the number of illegal guns found this year. Here's what you need to know about traveling with a gun.

What to know before you drive for the holidays

More than 109 million people are expected to drive between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

If you're driving for the holidays, the worst time to hit the road is between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. AAA says it's generally best to drive earlier in the day, before the roads are congested. It's advised to take off before midday.

And before you pump gas, AAA is reminding drivers that gas prices are sitting at an average of $2.89 in Texas. KVUE has a list of the lowest gas prices in the Austin area.

What do the COVID-19 cases look like in Austin?

“We need everyone to get vaccinated, get their booster, wear masks indoors in public settings and get tested before and after traveling to visit with friends and loved ones. Let's be responsible and show compassion for one another in this season of holiday cheer,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County Health Authority, said Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases are up 130% in the Lone Star State in the last month. Cases have risen 91% in just the last week, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

