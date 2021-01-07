Long lines seen at Austin airport ahead of Fourth of July holiday

Ann Holmes, a KVUE viewer, said she had to reschedule her flight due to the long lines at the airport.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travelers in Texas are expected to reach an all-time high during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to AAA Texas travel forecast data, and the long lines at Austin's airport prove it.

Ann Holmes, a KVUE viewer from Round Rock, sent KVUE pictures of the long lines at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the morning of Thursday, July 1.

Holmes told KVUE she made her way through the airport between around 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and that it took two hours "just to get checked in and check bags."

"Airport is crazy busy," Holmes said. "If you are not there 3 hrs ahead you will not make your flight."

James Johnson, who is traveling to Panama with his family, also shared a photo of long lines around 6 a.m. Thursday.

PHOTOS: Long lines at Austin airport ahead of Fourth of July weekend 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

KVUE's Bryce Newberry reported that Thursday could be the busiest travel day at Austin's airport since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with nearly 27,000 flyers expected to pass through TSA checkpoints.

Approximately 3.7 million Texans are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend, a new all-time high, according to AAA Texas travel forecast data. This is the highest number of Texans expected to drive to their Fourth of July destinations since AAA began collecting holiday travel forecast data in 2000.

Since vaccinations started ramping up, this is not the first time KVUE has reported long lines at the airport. In early June, crowds faced long waits and large crowds at ticketing and TSA checkpoint lines, especially during the morning hours.