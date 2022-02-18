Austin family seeks justice in retrial for nightclub attack in Greece that led to Bakari Henderson's death

The retrial was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Phil and Jill Henderson are now getting ready to go back to Greece in search of justice for their son.

AUSTIN, Texas — This week, Phil and Jill Henderson are making another long trip to Greece. It's a journey halfway around the world to try and find justice for their son, as a retrial into his death is set to begin on Feb. 23.

The retrial into 22-year-old Bakari Henderson's violent death was delayed years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, his family told KVUE the trial was postponed from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 after some of the attorneys did not appear due to scheduling and COVID-19. The court granted a request to allow a special prosecutor to take their place so the testimony could go ahead.

Before leaving their Northwest Austin home, the couple looked back on Bakari's life, remembering how happy he was as they traveled and experienced different places and cultures together.

"We were those parents that didn't have sitters, we just took our kids with us," Jill said. "Bakari traveled with his bears."

Going through pictures showing Bakari as a 2-year-old, enjoying a field day at school and grinning mischievously with his brother and sister, his zest for life was evident.

These are the memories Bakari's family holds on to.

"He would, you know, always greet everyone, make sure that, you know, you knew he was there," Jill said.

Even now, they struggle with to understand why their witty and whimsical middle child is gone.

"For me, it's just still disbelief," Phil said.

Phil said he's watched the surveillance video that shows Bakari's last moments before he was killed. Jill said she hasn't, and probably never will.

"I haven't looked at it. I just feel like it's not something I need to add to my memory bank at this time," she said. "When it flashes up, I just look away."

In July 2017, Bakari was with friends in Zakynthos, Greece, shooting photos for his new clothing line. They stopped at a bar where a waitress took a selfie with Bakari.

"One of the Serbian guys there asked her why she's taking a picture with a Black guy," Phil said. "And then, you know, the video shows that the guy just looks up at Bakari and he slapped him."

A mob chased Bakari into the street, where they beat him to death.

A late-night phone call from the U.S. Embassy ensured his family and friends' lives would never be the same.

"I I knew something was going on from Phil's reaction because he kept saying 'No, no,'" Jill said. "And I kept yelling 'What? What are you saying? No, what?' And then when he told me, I mean, it was just devastation. I mean, I know I just, I just screamed."

In 2018, nine of those alleged attackers went to trial. Three were acquitted. Six were found guilty of deadly assault, instead of murder. Most of the men are already out of jail.

During the first trial, the Hendersons learned Greek courts operate much differently than the U.S. court system.

"Like when they take a break, they let their families come up and give them a give them water, you know, and we're just like, you cannot interact with the defendants in the United States, like, they would never allow that," Jill said.

The retrial could go on as long as three months.

"But I just feel like we've come this far, I just don't think God would let us come this far and have the same outcome," Jill said.

It's an unimaginable physical and emotional toll as the Hendersons can only wait, hope and pray that this time, they can find justice for their son, and see the men who ended his life receive the harshest punishment the court can give.

"They'll still have the rest of their lives ahead of them," Jill said. "Whereas Bakari, we'll never see him again. He'll never have kids, you know, we'll never see him get married."

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Hendersons said a peaceful protest was held outside of one of the defendant's attorney's offices in Athens.

PHOTOS: Athens rally in support of Bakari Henderson 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The Hendersons did make one of Bakari's dreams come true, by launching his clothing line a couple of years ago. They've also started the Bakari Foundation, which helps others who've lost a loved one in a violent crime.

This is the fifth time the Hendersons have had to travel to Greece for this case, and while it's taking an emotional and physical toll, it's also taking a massive financial toll on them as well.

If you'd like to help, here is their PayPal QR code: