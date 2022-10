All of her commands are in Czech.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department introduced its newest member of the department – Zsa Zsa Sabor.

The 1-year-old German Shephard is AFD’s new arson dog – the department’s “accelerant detection canine.”

She’s trained to sniff out anything that could potentially be used to start a fire. All of her commands are in Czech.

She’s a little young for the job, but her handler said she’s getting better all the time.