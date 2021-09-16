Austin man who was hospitalized in Temple with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated finally recovers

Isaac Cary danced his way out of the hospital and is now working toward a full recovery after contracting the delta variant despite being vaccinated.

TEMPLE, Texas — Isaac Cary was hospitalized in July. He was fighting for his life at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. Now, he is recovering at home after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19.

Cary and his best friend Lisa Bovee danced their way out of Encompass Health after Cary’s long battle with COVID-19. He lost 40 pounds and is now working toward a full recovery.

"Right now I have some exercises that I am doing and recovery is going to take a while for me to get to where I was before,” he said.

Cary was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. On July 4, he learned he had contracted the delta variant and had to be placed in a medically-induced coma at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

Bovee is grateful for his progress.

"A lot of progress in a very short amount of time. It was a group effort,” said Bovee. “Great care team, great family and friends."

Cary went to rehab and is now doing things on his own, like cooking and driving.

"It is really emotional to know where he has been,” said Bovee. “We got our Isaac back."

Cary is thankful for all the people who supported him, especially Bovee, who is his favorite dancing partner.

"I don’t even think I would be alive today if it was not for some of the things she was able to do,” said Cary.

Cary wants to thank the doctors at Baylor Scott and White in Temple for helping him recover.

Bovee said if it was not for their knowledge, attention and aggressive care, Cary would never be where he is today.