1 killed, another hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Austin

Two APD officers were involved, but they were not injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — One man was killed and another person was injured after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on a public road in the 2500 block of Wickersham Lane. The call came in at 12:34 a.m.

According to the Austin Police Department, two APD officers were involved in the shooting, but they were not injured. Two adults were involved. A man was killed and the woman in his passenger seat was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is in stable condition.

A witness captured the shooting on video. Warning: The video below contains graphic content that some may find disturbing.

During a press conference at 4:45 a.m., Chief Brian Manley gave an update on the shooting. Manley said the incident initially involved an off-duty officer in his personal vehicle. When the officer turned on Wickersham, a car following cut him off, Manley said. The officer saw the driver pull out a gun and shots were fired. The officer then called 911 to report the incident.

You can watch the full update in the video below.

The suspect began to drive away and the off-duty officer followed him. The suspect's car eventually came to a stop. Other officers who arrived at the scene began giving commands to the driver, and as he moved around the vehicle, he tried to open one of the car doors and that's when an on-duty officer shot him.

The off-duty officer was not in his gear, so there is no body camera video at the beginning of the incident. More Austin police officers later arrived on the scene, and body camera video was taken from that point on.

#BREAKING: Police are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on the 2500 block of Wickersham Ln. According to @Austin_Police, the two officers involved were not hurt, 1 person died and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries (both adults). pic.twitter.com/bcJ51sFHym — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) January 5, 2021

Manley said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time. A child was in the backseat of the vehicle and was not injured.

The Office of Police Oversight was on the scene, as well as APD Chief Brian Manley.

What happens next in this investigation?

KVUE's Tony Plohetski joined KVUE Tuesday morning to talk about what happens next. He said the investigation will focus on what prompted the officers to fire shots at that moment.

"We know officers can use lethal force under the law, but they must be able to articulate and spell out a reason that they fired those rounds," he explained. "If they can do that, they can potentially meet their burden of using lethal force. But if not, they could potentially face criminal charges or administrative discipline."

Another aspect that this investigation will focus on is what was in the range of those police officers when they fired shots and why the off-duty officer was in that area.

