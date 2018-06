The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Austin Thursday morning.

Police tweeted that it happened in the 7300 block of South Glenn Street near Burleson Road at 4:45 a.m.

KVUE's Anavid Reyes said Glenn Street is closed from Autumn Bay Drive to Bronco Bend Loop.

No other information was immediately available.

