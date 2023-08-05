Austin Radio Network shut down over the weekend, unable to run local programming due to financial dispute

A managing partner for the radio group says they are in a dispute with its landlord over money.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — For 20 years, Austinite John Baker has listened "religiously" to The Horn, or 104.9, the "flagship station" of the Longhorns. But over the weekend, he noticed something was off.

"I don't listen to music – I listen to sports radio. And when I couldn't even get the app to work, I went looking and found that The Bat wasn't on and KOKE FM wasn't on," Baker said.

Some of Austin's most recognizable radio hosts were abruptly dropped from the airwaves. Right now, Austin Radio Network, which operates KOKE FM, The Horn and The Bat, cannot run local programming.

What happened? In a phone call with KVUE News, Genuine Austin Radio Managing Partner Jason Nassour said the group is in a dispute over paying rent. Nassour said the previous landlord and the radio stations had an agreement where the radio group was supposed to be given tens of thousands of dollars to fix the place up in April of 2020.

During the pandemic, a new owner, OakPoint Real Estate, purchased the property. Nassour claims the new landlord is trying to collect the money back by increasing the rent. On Friday, Nassour claimed this dispute led to their landlord locking out radio show employees and shutting the power off.

KVUE News reached out to a representative of the building owner who said, "The landlord is actively working toward a solution with the tenant and is optimistic that the matter will be resolved amicably."

Following the weekend shutdown, The Horn announced on Twitter Monday evening that "live and local" programming will be back on the airwaves at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

The temporary shutdown is reinforcing why radio is so beloved to fans like Baker.

"I mean people get hooked on bands and artists and all that sort of stuff, but I follow most of these guys' careers for quite a while, so it was like losing a bunch of friends," Baker said.

In the meantime, Nassour is facing charges in a separate case. Nassour and former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody face evidence tampering charges after the death of Javier Ambler in 2019.

Isabella Basco on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram