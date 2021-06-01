Austin protests underway amid DC's 'March For Trump' rally

For those who "aren't able to make the trip to Washington, D.C.," they're asked to join the protest in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — People from around the country are converging in Washington, D.C., to protest the election results at a "March For Trump" rally. In Austin, protesters are gathering Wednesday, Jan. 6, if they're unable to make it to D.C.

On a Facebook event titled, "Occupy The Capitol for Trump - Austin," hundreds of people expressed interest or said they're going. The event started at 12 p.m., but the event creator said "some groups are recommending that we arrive by 7 a.m ... We may change the start time to 10ish." Protesters met at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol.

"If you aren’t able to make the trip to Washington, D.C., please join us as we gather on the steps of the Capitol building in Austin, Trump has asked for all Patriots to show up in support of fair elections so let’s do it!!!" the event description read.

In addition to the election results, the event organizer also mentioned Austin leaders' reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, saying, "The Fascists in DC and now in Austin are threatening to CLOSE the City." At a briefing Tuesday, Austin's top doctor said he expects the Austin area to exceed its 200 ICU hospital bed capacity before Jan. 15.

"The entire state is in a state of emergency. And this indicates that we need to have a substantial change in policy to more aggressively mitigate the risk of spread, because what we’re doing now is not working," said Dr. Mark Escott.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the D.C. rally Wednesday morning. Attendees rallying on Wednesday aim "to demand transparency and protect election integrity" on the same day Congress is set to officially approve the 2020 election results. This event comes after President Trump warned via Twitter that there would be a "very big" and "wild" protest on Jan. 6 after he refuses to concede due to unfounded allegations of election fraud.