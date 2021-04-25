Funeral services set for victims of northwest Austin shooting

Services for the Brodericks will be held on Monday, while a service for Simmons is set for Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Funeral services have been set for the three victims who were shot and killed in northwest Austin last week.

Amanda Broderick, 35, her daughter, Alyssa Broderick, and her daughter's boyfriend, Willie Simmons III, were killed in a shooting near the Arboretum on April 18.

Alyssa Broderick and Simmons were current and former students in Elgin ISD.

Stephen Broderick, the 41-year-old estranged husband of Amanda Broderick and stepfather of Alyssa Broderick, has been charged with capital murder for those shootings.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, services for Amanda and Alyssa Broderick are happening at the Oakcrest Funeral Home of Waco at noon Monday. The funeral home will live-stream the services on its Facebook page.

Services for Simmons are happening Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church in East Austin.