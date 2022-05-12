Immersive light installation coming to Austin's Wildflower Center in September

The immersive installation will take place in Austin from September through December.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and C3 Presents are partnering up to bring acclaimed artist Bruce Munro's "Field of Light" exhibit to Austin starting Sept. 9.

Lighting up 16 acres, Field of Light is described as a "stunning display of 28,000 stemmed spheres that are subtly lit by solar powered fiber-optics." Organizers say it showcases an intersection of art, technology and nature with intents to "inspire a sense of shared existence."

“Austin is such a unique destination that embodies many of the core values of this installation. My hope is that the Field of Light installation will inspire visitors to contemplate a kinder and more connected world,” Munro said. “The Wildflower Center is the ideal venue for this exhibition simply because it brings people, art and nature together.”

PHOTOS: Bruce Munro art experience coming to Austin 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

“We’re thrilled to host Munro’s Field of Light in collaboration with C3 Presents and share this world-renowned exhibition with our community,” added Lee Clippard, executive director of the Wildflower Center. “The shifts of color and light will be a unique and provocative way to celebrate our Central Texas landscape.”

The British artist is known for his large-scale light-based pieces inspired by his studies in light. Munro earned a fine arts degree and spent his early career training in the lighting design industry.

"Munro creates art that captures his responses to literature, music, science and the world around him. His work has been commissioned by and displayed in special exhibitions in galleries, parks, grand estates, cathedrals, botanical gardens and museums around the globe," a spokesperson said.

Ticket sales kick off in July, a portion of which will benefit the Wildflower Center. The exhibit will run from September through December.