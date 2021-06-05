Search for missing man in Lake Waco to resume Friday morning

The man was a passenger on a jet ski when it overturned in the lake.

WACO, Texas — The search for a missing man in Lake Waco will continue Friday morning after authorities had to call it off Thursday night because of it being too dark, according to the Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum.

Bynum said both departments were called to the Ridgewood Country Club Marina on Lake Waco around 8:30 p.m.

Crews learned that earlier, a man and a woman were on the lake jet skiing when it overturned and the two fell into the water, he said.

The woman was rescued by a boater who was on the water at the time. However, the man was not located.

Both departments, along with the Texas Game Wardens and the boater, searched for the man, Bynum said. However, after two hours of searching, fire crews called off the search Thursday night because of darkness, he said.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.