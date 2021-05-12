Autopsy | Man in Hewitt rollover crash had dog bite, not gunshot wound

The man's gun fell out of the vehicle during the rollover, which is why authorities initially thought he was shot.

HEWITT, Texas — Editors note: An earlier version of this story said the man died from a dog bite, not a gunshot wound. It was corrected to reflect he *had* a dog bite, not a gunshot wound. His actual cause of death is detailed in the story below.

The preliminary autopsy report of the found man dead outside of his SUV following a rollover crash in Hewitt last week shows he had a dog bite to his neck, not a gunshot wound as previously thought, according to Hewitt police.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin told 6 News on Wednesday that the man's cause of death was "blunt force trauma" and "positional asphyxiation," or suffocation.

Last week, authorities were called out to the 500 block of N. Hewitt Drive around 9:45 a.m. on May 6 in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash. The man crawled out of his vehicle through the window, Devlin said.

He added that his gun also fell out of the vehicle during the rollover, landing a few feet away from his body, which is why authorities initially thought he had a gunshot wound.

Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant showed the man rounding up dogs, but nothing was mentioned about the video showing a dog biting him.

It is unclear if he was bit in the vehicle. Police also don't know if the dog bite was the cause of the accident or not.

Devlin said the full autopsy report will be released in the next few days.