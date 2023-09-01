Avian bird flu causes egg prices to increase

Experts say egg prices aren't expected to come down until the middle of 2023.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you haven't noticed, egg prices have skyrocketed and have recently reached historically high prices.

In 2019, the price of eggs were $1.40 for a dozen. Today, a dozen of eggs is well over five dollars.

Texas A&M Central Texas economist Robert Tennant says avian flu is to blame.

"In the last six months to a year, the problem has primarily been because of avian flu, affecting the bird supply, which means affecting the egg supply," Tennant explains.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 57.8 million birds have been affected by avian flu in 2022.

Avian flu killed millions of eggs laying hens, which then forced prices to go up to keep up with the demand.

Tennant doesn't see the egg prices going down anytime soon.

"They're still losing birds from the flu because it's not been resolved yet It's definitely going to go into the new year probably for at least half the year," Tenannt continued.

While this hasn't been the best time for the average grocery store shopper, business has been great for the farmers market Mustard Seed Farm in Waco.

More and more people are outsourcing to farmers market to do their grocery shopping and get their produce.

"People are now looking for their own chickens and starting to raise their own chickens whether it's with and the city or a small farm within the community just so they have the opportunity not to have to spend so much at the grocery store," Mustard Seed Farm owner Amanda Hubbell explained.

She hopes more people decided to support their local farmers market even after the egg prices get to some sort of normal.

"We're right there in competition with grocery stores and so we find more people that get farm raised eggs. People love supporting the local people too," Hubbell continued.