As of 4 p.m., police say the power lines are down in the 6000 block of Industrial Drive.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking drivers to avoid parts of Industrial Drive due to downed power lines.

As of 4 p.m., police say the power lines are down in the 6000 block of Industrial Drive.

Downed power lines can hurt or kill you. Assume all downed lines are energized and dangerous at all times and allow utility workers handle them.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

Please avoid the 6000 blk of Industrial in Waco. There are currently power lines downs and officers have that blocked off at the moment. pic.twitter.com/rBOGbwMwE9 — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) March 24, 2021

Submit your weather photos using the "near me" feature on our app.