Avoiding hyperthermia, heatstroke and hot car deaths in Texas

According to Health and Human Services, Texas leads the nation in hot car deaths.

TEXAS, USA — As we begin to enter the hot summer months, it's important to remind ourselves of the extreme dangers that Texas heat brings.

This article is going to focus primarily on the facts surrounding hot car deaths and children in Texas, as well as steps everyone can take to diminish the number.

First, we have to understand what can happen to a child's body when left in an unbearable condition such as a hot car.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), when a child is left alone in a car, they can experience hyperthermia or heatstroke. This occurs when the child's body temperature gets so hot that it can no longer cool itself down.

Hyperthermia in children can happen really fast as a child's body can heat up three to five times faster than an adult's, according to DSHS.

Pair that with the temperatures inside of a car growing exponentially and it can spell disaster in a matter of minutes.

According to DSHS, the unfortunate and tragic reality is that Texas leads the U.S. in hot car deaths among children and heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash related deaths in children under 15.

Now that we know some facts, let's look at some ways to avoid these tragic incidents.

The DSHS says that parents or guardians should never leave a child alone in or around a car, and should make it a routine to check the front and the back seat every time they leave the car.

It's also important to note that it is illegal in Texas to knowingly leave a child younger than the age of seven in a car unattended for longer than five minutes, according to Penal Code Chapter 22.10.

According to DSHS, it can also be very beneficial for parents or guardians to teach children to never play in or around cars and to call 911 if you come across an unattended child in or around a car.

The DSHS offers multiple resources for hyperthermia, heat stroke and hot car death prevention. If you would like to browse and sign up for reminders, visit here.