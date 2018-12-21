BELTON, Texas — Aware Central Texas, a non-profit child abuse prevention agency based in Belton, opened an "emergency Christmas shop" for children in Child Protective Services care earlier this week.

Organizers said the shop served over 125 children by Friday, and they are still accepting donations until Monday. They are looking for toys, clothes, food and anything else people are willing to give that will benefit children ranging from toddlers to teenagers.

Anyone looking to donate can call Aware Central Texas at 254-939-7582, message the team on Facebook or bring donations to 903 N. Main St. in Belton.

