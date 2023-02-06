Axtell head football coach named special guest enforcer at WrestleBowl 2

Things can get out of hand sometimes at pro wrestling events, that's where Axtell Head Coach Craig Horn comes into play.

AXTELL, Texas — Heart of Texas Wrestling (HOT) is bringing Axtell Head Football Coach Craig Horn in as its special guest enforcer for the six-man tag team match at WrestleBowl 2 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

HOT says Horn's job is to keep things under control during a match between Dimitri Alexandrov, Sky DeLacrimos, Aaron Mercer and the other team of Matt Locke, Tommy Price and a mystery partner.

Tensions are said to be high between the two teams, so Coach Horn's presence could be the thing that keeps the bad blood from boiling over.

WrestleBowl 2 will be held in the Axtell ISD Old Gymnasium at 6 p.m. and tickets are currently on sale at www.hotprowrestling.com.

Money gained from the pro-wrestling event will go towards the Ricky Roberts Memorial Scholarship and the Henry Witt, Sr. Memorial Scholarship.