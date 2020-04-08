Axtell ISD Board of Trustees, Administration approves AISD Safe Start Program

Students will be able to attend school in-person or in an online format beginning August 19.

AXTELL, Texas — The Axtell ISD Board of Trustees and Administration approved the AISD Safe Start Program Monday night.

Students will be able to attend school in-person or in an online format beginning August 19.

A link will be shared by Axtell Superintendent Dr. JR Proctor Tuesday morning with all the pertinent details. All extracurricular activities will begin in the next couple of days.

"I know there will be lots of questions. Please review the material provided in the link, and then we will provide a format for questions and further clarification," Proctor said.