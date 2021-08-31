Axtell ISD closing for 4 days due to 'highest surge of COVID-19 cases'

AXTELL, Texas — Axtell ISD Superintendent J.R. Proctor announced Tuesday afternoon that the school district will close for four days starting on Sept. 3 due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 45 cases remain active at the junior high/high school with five active cases at the elementary.
According to Proctor, the district is experiencing the highest surge of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
With the closure, Proctor said all after school activities on Friday will be canceled but will resume Sept. 7.
"I would urge you this weekend to exercise as much caution as possible when surrounding yourself with people whose health status is in question," Proctor said. "I would also urge you to be very careful hanging around with anyone that says they have allergies or a sinus infection, due to the fact that an overwhelming majority of our positive cases have begun with similar symptoms."