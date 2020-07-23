Axtell ISD will 'roll with the punches' to figure out how to start school, keep students safe

Axtell ISD Superintendent J.R. Proctor said the district already had a back-to-school plan ready to go when the health district forced the in-person start date back.

AXTELL, Texas — Schools in McLennan County are trying to figure out their plans for the fall after the county's health authority ordered them to delay in person classes until after Labor Day.

Axtell Independent School District Superintendent Dr. J.R. Proctor says along with administrators, he is very disappointed by this decision. He said the district had a really good plan in place to make sure students were safe. The academic school year was supposed to begin on August 19 for Axtell ISD students.

The plan was to have in-person instruction, and remote instruction for those electing that option, but a surprise announcement from the Waco-McLennan County Health District changed that.

"That was really disappointing. Having said that, we are going to continue to roll with the punches. It is a time of uncertainty, but people in the Axtell community are fantastic and flexible and we are going to try to make lemonade out of these lemons,” Dr. Proctor said.

Dr. Farley Verner, who is the local health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health district issued an order Tuesday that delays all in-person classes until after Sept. 7. Dr. Verner said he did not consult with school districts because his decision was based on public health and epidemiology issues.

"There’s new information that shows that children actually do transmit the infection at rates higher than we thought,” Dr. Verner said.

He also said the number of kids who are cared for by their grandparents is another issue.

Dr. Proctor said what was really disappointing is that superintendents were not told in advance.

“These are very challenges times,” Dr. Proctor said. "Communication and collaboration is what is appreciated moving forward with our government entities."