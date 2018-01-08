AXTELL, TX — The big question East McLennan County and Limestone County residents is simple: What's next?

Some residents say they are still furious over the City of Waco’s decision to place a landfill near their homes and that they are now seeking legal representation to fight the city.

The Waco City Council approved the purchase of a plot of land near Axtell and Mclennan County that would be the site of a new landfill July 31.

"We would have thought they would have given more considerations to the concerns they raise since they were so valid,” Patricia Chisolm-Miller, Mclennan County precinct two candidate, said. “They talked about the traffic and the environmental concerns.”

Chisolm-Miller said Mclenann County Commissioner Lester Gibson was against the acquisition of the land.

"He was disappointed to due to the massive outcry of the citizens in the area," Chisolm-Miller said.

Donis "DL" Wilson, the republican candidate for precinct two county commissioner, said he feels the City Council should have tabled the vote.

"It was unfortunate,” Wilson said. “We just felt like we were underhanded and this was just a motion they had to go through for legality purposes.”

Wilson said unlike residents living near the current Highway 84 Landfill, the people of East McLennan County do not have a choice when it comes to living near a landfill.

"Now they're raising a stink about it, but they actually built their beautiful homes near the landfills," Wilson said. "The Axtell people, they're not going to have that issue. The landfill will be there and no one will want to move to that area."

The next step for Waco City Council is to start the permitting process with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a solid waste landfill. According to TCEQ, if the landfill is operated properly they do not anticipate adverse impact on the environment.

