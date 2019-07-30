AXTELL, Texas — Axtell residents are pleading with the Texas Department of Transportation to add more safety measures to what they call one of the most fatal highway intersections in Central Texas: FM 2311 and Hwy. 31.

Since April, six people have died at the intersection.

"If you actually put a cross up for every fatality that's been at this intersection it would probably cover the whole ditch," Axtell resident Gail Souders said.

Another wreck took two more lives on the busy highway Thursday when a Ford SUV entered the intersection in front of a Toyota pickup truck that was traveling on the highway.

"The people of Hwy. 31 are not the problem,” said Kellye Dunlap, whose neighbor died in a crash at the intersection in April. “It’s people who are running the stop sign at intersections FM 2311 and FM 939 that are causing these accidents typically."

There's hope that TxDOT can place flashing lights on FM 2311 and FM 939 at their Hwy. 31 intersections.

"It’s all about safety,” Souders said. “It’s about saving the people lives who are traveling Hwy. 31 every single day."

TxDOT admitted the intersection is problematic and said they are figuring out how to make it safer.

"We've looked at and increased the size of the warning signs as you approach on 2311. We have striping and warning signs on Hwy. 31,” said Ken Roberts with TxDOT.

Steven Haught, a first responder, said he's picked up so much carnage at the location that he's lost count.

"We know when we when we hear of a wreck expect the worst. That's the way it is,” said Haught.

Haught said the small community can't afford to lose another life.

"I hope TxDOT watches this and get something done now," Haught said. "Waiting two years, waiting five years is not fast enough. We need results."

There's another issue looming for Axtell residents: Hwy. 31 is the same road where the dump trucks will travel to get to the controversial Waco landfill.

Some believe dump trucks passing through the intersection will cause even more traffic fatalities along the highway.

