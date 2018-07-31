WACO — The Waco City Council met Tuesday night to discuss and possibly vote on whether to purchase a plot of land in east McLennan County that would be the site of a new landfill.

The site is near the intersection of State Highway 31 and FM 939, near the City of Axtell and people who live in that town packed the Waco Convention Center to voice their opposition.

It's not just the smell and additional traffic causing concern, farmers and rangers fear the landfill could present safety issues with their water supply for both their crops and their livestock.

Lacy Hollingsworth, who lives in Axtell, said they also don't want to be stuck between two landfills. A second landfill in Lacy Lakeview is just ten miles from Axtell across U.S. Highway 84.

"Sandwiching us between two heaping piles of trash is not the answer," said Hollingsworth. "It's not a humane thing to do to any person, let alone to an entire community full of residents."

The city council meeting started at 6 p.m. Tuesday. This story will be updated if and when a decision is made.

