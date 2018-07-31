Residents in Axtell say they're furious over the city of Waco's decision to consider placing a 502 acre landfill near their home.

They say they feel bullied by city leaders and had no idea about their plans.

Axtell residents say they plan to wear red during Tuesday’s city council meeting in Waco. They say they want city officials to find a new site for the proposed landfill that sits right in their back yard.

"That’s their problem. I know they got to put it somewhere, but I don’t think this is the place to put it," said Axtell resident Johnny Denton.

Amy Gordon owns Beauty and Grace Studio in Axtell. She says just knowing the landfill is two miles from her new business is disturbing.

"This started way before we had any indication that there would be a landfill right down the road from us,” said Gordon. “Had we known that we would have considered a different location."

Axtell Independent School District superintendent JR Proctor says from a health and transportation prospective the proposed site is unsafe for students.

"As someone who works very closely with parents in the community to make sure children are safe, it’s disturbing to know that the representatives in Waco have not included them in the decision making process,” said Proctor.

Waco mayor Kyle Deaver says the site will cost $1.8 million. He says Axtell is the least populated area of McLennan County and has good access to roadways.

"We encourage residents to let us hear their input we want to hear what they have to say,” said Deaver. “We know they have concerns. We will work to address those concerns to the best of our ability as we go through this process."

City council will may possibly vote to approve the purchase of the property on Tuesday night.

© 2018 KCEN