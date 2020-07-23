Axtell Woman: I've paid but they're still trying to repossess the truck.

Renee Moreno can prove she's made payments to Public Automotive two or three times a month since January. She say's they want more money or they'll take her truck.

Renee Moreno told 6 News she bought a Dodge Ram from Public Automotive's Waco location all the way back in October 2017. She said there have been billing issues with the company for a while, but she always found a way to make monthly payments. Despite being all caught up, Moreno said the company is still claiming she owes more money.

"They're saying that we are $571 behind," Moreno said. "Or I needed to present the truck to them. I've been dealing with the same issue for weeks."

6 News asked Moreno if she had any proof all her recent payment had been made. It turns out, she did. Moreno showed 6 News bank statements going back to January where that proved public had been paid two or three times every month.

Moreno said the company had recently changed buildings in Waco and had called in staff to handle customers from other offices. She claimed some employees had even told her records may not be updated when she called to make payments, and worries their is a mistake on the company's side.

"With this new building, there is other people that are coming down and doing payments and stuff," Moreno said. "She's telling me they have not updated the computers for the new building."

Moreno said she had spoken to the manager at the Waco location previously but she had not been able to get the issue resolved.

6 News reached out to the Waco location Monday and briefly spoke to the manager, but that manager would not provide us an email to send them this information, put 6 News on hold, and then hung up.

6 News later reached out to another Public Automotive office and sent the information to another manager, with the promise it would be given to the district director. The director had not yet returned our call.

Moreno said times are difficult for everyone right now and the family cannot afford to have their truck disappear because of a billing mistake.

"My husband works at the VA hospital. If he don't have the truck he don't go to work and we lose everything," Moreno said.